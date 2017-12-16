BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Thursday. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $131.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.35.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( BMRN ) traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,657,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,295. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $100.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $334.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Robert Baffi sold 18,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,702,098.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,931,141.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.64, for a total value of $102,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,136 shares of company stock worth $2,139,361. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 138,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after buying an additional 65,939 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,087,000 after buying an additional 22,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/biomarin-pharmaceutical-inc-bmrn-expected-to-post-fy2021-earnings-of-2-23-per-share.html.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.