BidaskClub Lowers ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.38.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ CNOB) traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 331,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,399. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 47,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,098,000 after purchasing an additional 69,821 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 15.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 28.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of ConnectOne Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community-based, full-service New Jersey-chartered commercial bank. The Bank offers a range of deposit and loan products. In addition, to attract the business of consumer and business customers, it also provides an array of other banking services.

