BidaskClub Downgrades Select Income REIT (SIR) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIR. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Select Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. FBR & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Select Income REIT in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Select Income REIT from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.83.

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ SIR) traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $25.66. The company had a trading volume of 483,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,665. The firm has a market cap of $2,278.35, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Select Income REIT has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $26.79.

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.73 million. Select Income REIT had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. equities analysts expect that Select Income REIT will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Select Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Income REIT by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 670,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 84,970 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Income REIT by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Income REIT by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Income REIT by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 106,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares during the period. Finally, Boulegeris Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Income REIT by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 162,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

About Select Income REIT

Select Income REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership of properties that include buildings and leased industrial lands that are primarily net leased to single tenants. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 121 properties (362 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements) with approximately 44.8 million rentable square feet.

