BidaskClub Downgrades RealPage (RP) to Hold

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of RealPage from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of RealPage in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

Shares of RealPage (RP) opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3,688.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. RealPage has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $46.80.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.73 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that RealPage will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William P. Chaney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $354,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,310 shares in the company, valued at $8,575,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,303,399 shares of company stock valued at $100,840,921. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RealPage by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 128,587 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in RealPage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $614,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in RealPage by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in RealPage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,511,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in RealPage by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc is a provider of technology to the real estate industry, helping owners, managers and investors. The Company’s property management solutions are referred to as Enterprise Resource Planning systems. Its on demand platform provides a single point of access and a repository of real-time lease transaction data, including prospect, renter and property data.

