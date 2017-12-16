Bertrandt (BDT) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($113.10) target price on Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BDT. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bertrandt in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($95.24) price objective on Bertrandt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($103.57) price objective on Bertrandt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($69.05) price objective on Bertrandt and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €84.25 ($100.30).

Bertrandt (ETR BDT) traded up €1.53 ($1.82) on Friday, hitting €98.37 ($117.11). The stock had a trading volume of 28,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,381. Bertrandt has a 1 year low of €67.50 ($80.36) and a 1 year high of €107.00 ($127.38).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

