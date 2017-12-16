Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $387,000 in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 12.7% during the third quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 33.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 121,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 51.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 139,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 47,247 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 13.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 285,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 15.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 23,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Leggett & Platt from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. SunTrust Banks raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

In other news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $139,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,174.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,062.28, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 58.78%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is a manufacturer that conceives, designs and produces a range of engineered components and products found in homes, offices and automobiles. The Company operates in four segments: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials and Specialized Products.

