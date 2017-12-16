Baxter International (BAX) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.16

Press coverage about Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Baxter International earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 46.3535155582248 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of Baxter International (BAX) traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,634,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,065. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The company has a market cap of $35,294.21, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.46.

In related news, Director Third Point Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $321,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 33,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $2,176,087.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,130,737.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Baxter International (BAX) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.16” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/baxter-international-bax-given-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-16.html.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides renal and hospital products. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Products and Renal. Its Hospital Products business manufactures sterile intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics and biosurgery products.

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.