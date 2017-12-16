Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 50,090 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,095,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,090 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 6.45% of PBF Energy worth $195,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 391.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth about $186,000. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PBF Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period.

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3,614.68, a P/E ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $34.22.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc (PBF Energy) is a holding company. The Company is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants and other petroleum products in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Refining and Logistics.

