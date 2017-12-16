Barnes Group (B) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.19

Media stories about Barnes Group (NYSE:B) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Barnes Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.2777420513439 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Barnes Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Sunday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Barnes Group ( NYSE B ) traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.35. The company had a trading volume of 815,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3,312.60, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $357.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.01 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.72%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Christopher J. Stephens sold 15,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $997,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $99,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/barnes-group-b-earns-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-19.html.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc is an industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider, serving a range of end markets and customers. The Company’s engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions are used in applications that provide transportation, manufacturing, healthcare products and technology to the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.