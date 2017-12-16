Barclays Reiterates “$53.00” Price Target for Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Barclays set a $53.00 price target on Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SYF. Wedbush set a $41.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial to $44.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE SYF) opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29,100.00, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.81%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olympia J. Snowe bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,307.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,961 shares of company stock worth $244,508 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 32.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 9.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 83.6% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 40,207.1% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 5,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.

