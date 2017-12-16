Bank Of The Ozarks (OZRK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Bank of the Ozarks have underperformed the industry over the last six months. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. Consistent growth in loans and deposits, and easing margin pressure should continue to aid the company’s profitability. Also, its efficient capital deployment activities represent a solid balance sheet position. However, persistently rising operating expenses due to the company’s expansion strategy through de novo branching are expected to curb bottom-line growth. Further, the company’s substantial exposure to real estate loans remains a matter of concern.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank Of The Ozarks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Brean Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.14.

Bank Of The Ozarks ( OZRK ) traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $47.74. 3,540,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,232. The firm has a market cap of $5,982.47, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. Bank Of The Ozarks has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $242.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.67 million. Bank Of The Ozarks had a net margin of 65.67% and a return on equity of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. analysts expect that Bank Of The Ozarks will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monroe Bank & Trust MI boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 12,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 7,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank Of The Ozarks by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of The Ozarks Company Profile

Bank of the Ozarks, Inc is a state chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. Its deposit services include checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts. Its loan services include various types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial and agricultural loans and various leasing services.

