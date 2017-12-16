Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $20.55 Million Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,631 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,056 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.08% of Rogers Communications worth $20,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 21.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,392,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,577,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $380,297,000 after purchasing an additional 256,309 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 82.0% during the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,061,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $157,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,014,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,849,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,981,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,455,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Rogers Communications Inc. ( NYSE RCI ) opened at $49.96 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26,203.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-has-20-55-million-position-in-rogers-communications-inc-rci.html.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet, information technology (IT) and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Its segments include Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. The Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.