Bank of Montreal (BMO) Position Lowered by Axa

Axa lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,456 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,344 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.10% of Bank of Montreal worth $50,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 37.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 8.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth $545,000. Zions Bancorporation grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3,656.5% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 8.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Macquarie started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a $102.00 price target on Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.20.

Shares of Bank of Montreal ( BMO ) opened at $78.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50,924.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.733 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (the Bank) is a financial services provider. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services. The Bank conducts its business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking (P&C), Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

