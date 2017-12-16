Ball (BLL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Ball from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.81 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ball from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.40. 7,069,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ball has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $13,403.63, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.07). Ball had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Ball will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $224,844.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 408,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,640,293.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $235,885.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,977. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Ball by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ball by 5,297.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Ball by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Ball by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation is a supplier of metal packaging to the beverage, food, personal care and household products industries. The Company’s packaging products are produced for a range of end uses and are manufactured in facilities around the world. Its segments include beverage packaging, North and Central America; beverage packaging, South America; beverage packaging, Europe; food and aerosol packaging; aerospace, and other.

