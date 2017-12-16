Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing novel therapies for the management of pain and other central nervous system disorders. Its product candidate portfolio consists of AXS-02 and AXS-05 which are in clinical trial stage. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 price objective on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

Axsome Therapeutics ( AXSM ) opened at $4.85 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 501,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,459,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including pain. It operates in the business of developing novel therapies for the management of CNS disorders segment. Its product candidate, AXS-02 (disodium zoledronate tetrahydrate), is an oral, targeted, non opioid therapeutic for chronic pain.

