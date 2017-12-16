Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Shares Bought by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth $108,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 927.6% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 18.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 217.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.11. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $7,674.36, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Nomura upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $26,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,393 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,982.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Cash sold 34,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,046,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,705. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of coatings systems primarily serving the transportation industry. The Company’s segments include Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. Through its Performance Coatings segment, the Company provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

