Axa Sells 70,951 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Axa trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70,951 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.22% of Valero Energy worth $74,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. AMG Funds LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 14,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (VLO) traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.19. 6,579,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $38,279.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $88.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.48%.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Ciskowski sold 53,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $3,863,514.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $87,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,768 shares of company stock worth $4,248,831. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.28.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

