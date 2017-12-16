Axa Sells 50,785 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

Axa cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 50,785 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.49% of Darden Restaurants worth $47,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 381.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $447,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $336,000. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 140.4% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 8,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE DRI) opened at $88.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $95.22. The company has a market cap of $10,754.63, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.22.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.91.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

