Axa Sells 18,716 Shares of Hess Corporation (HES)

Axa decreased its position in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,716 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.36% of Hess worth $53,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hess by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,615,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $202,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,131 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,206,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $431,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,000 shares in the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Hess by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,730,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,127,000 after acquiring an additional 627,795 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,409,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after acquiring an additional 584,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Hess by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 945,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,496,000 after acquiring an additional 584,247 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $50.00 price objective on Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.87.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $330,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian D. Truelove sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $255,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) opened at $43.40 on Friday. Hess Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. research analysts anticipate that Hess Corporation will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.95%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/axa-sells-18716-shares-of-hess-corporation-hes.html.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation is an exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. Its Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, produces, purchases and sells crude oil, NGLs and natural gas with production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area (JDA), Malaysia and Norway.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.