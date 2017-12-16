Axa Purchases 230,673 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

Axa boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 216.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 230,673 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.25% of Parker-Hannifin worth $58,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 354,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $100,639.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $945,310.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,290.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,127,941. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corp ( NYSE:PH ) opened at $194.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25,539.44, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $139.49 and a 52 week high of $195.82.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing precision engineered solutions for a range of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. The Company operates through segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial Segment is an aggregation of several business units, which manufacture motion-control and fluid power system components for builders and users of various types of manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, agricultural, construction, and military vehicles and equipment.

