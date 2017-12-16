Axa Has $45.99 Million Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Axa boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.40% of Cooper Companies worth $45,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 30.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) opened at $229.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,005.75, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. Cooper Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $172.83 and a twelve month high of $256.39.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical device company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $561.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.86 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 17.43%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.70.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc is a global medical device company. The Company operates through two business units: CooperVision, Inc and CooperSurgical, Inc CooperVision offers soft contact lenses for the vision correction market. CooperVision develops, manufactures and markets a range of single-use, two-week and monthly contact lenses.

