Axa Cuts Holdings in Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Axa lessened its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,771 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.08% of Canadian National Railway worth $49,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,255,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $847,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,974 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,293,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 91,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 41,233 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5,323.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 203,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 122,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

Shares of Canadian National Railway ( CNI ) opened at $80.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60,381.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $84.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Canadian National Railway announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback 31,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Canadian National Railway Company is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Company’s network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico and serving the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert (British Columbia), Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile (Alabama), and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth (Minnesota)/Superior (Wisconsin), and Jackson (Mississippi), with connections to all points in North America.

