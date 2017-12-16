Aviva (AV) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have a GBX 540 ($7.27) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AV. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Aviva from GBX 504 ($6.78) to GBX 509 ($6.85) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.07) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC lowered their target price on Aviva from GBX 550 ($7.40) to GBX 535 ($7.20) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Aviva from GBX 585 ($7.87) to GBX 600 ($8.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 567.88 ($7.64).

Shares of Aviva (LON AV) traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 502.50 ($6.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,415,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,630,000. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 467.31 ($6.29) and a one year high of GBX 570.50 ($7.68).

In other Aviva news, insider Glyn Barker acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.80) per share, with a total value of £55,550 ($74,764.47). Also, insider Patricia Cross acquired 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 498 ($6.70) per share, with a total value of £12,992.82 ($17,486.97). Insiders acquired 13,699 shares of company stock valued at $6,899,266 in the last ninety days.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc is a holding company. The Company provides customers with long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. Its segments include United Kingdom & Ireland; France; Poland; Italy, Spain and Other; Canada; Asia; Aviva Investors, and Other Group activities.

