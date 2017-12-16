AvalonBay Communities (AVB) Downgraded to Neutral at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has $211.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVB. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.40.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE AVB) traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.66. 1,116,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $25,183.09, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.35. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $169.50 and a 1-year high of $199.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $550.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.69 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 41.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 88.75%.

In other news, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $363,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 25,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.84, for a total transaction of $4,625,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,660 shares of company stock worth $5,628,669 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 277,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.5% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 117,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 215,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

