AT&T Inc. (T) Holdings Reduced by J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,857,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,143,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,489,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,865,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104,136 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,856,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,307 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,360,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,961,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619,434 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Vetr lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.81.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 29,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.24. 46,808,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,688,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $43.03. The firm has a market cap of $231,685.88, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. AT&T’s payout ratio is 94.69%.

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

