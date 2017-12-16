ATN International (ATNI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered ATN International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Sidoti lowered ATN International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ATN International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

ATN International (NASDAQ ATNI) traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ATN International has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $87.82. The stock has a market cap of $868.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.61.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.92 million. sell-side analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -111.47%.

In other news, insider Michael T. Prior sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $407,172.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 387,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,437,993.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William F. Kreisher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $109,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,488.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,534 shares of company stock worth $765,963 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 335,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after buying an additional 48,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 40,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 11,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc (ATN), formerly Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc, is a holding company. The Company’s segments include U.S. Telecom, International Telecom and Renewable Energy. In the United States, it provides wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services in rural markets to national, regional, local and selected international wireless carriers.

