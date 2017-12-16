Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the manufacturing equipment provider on Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

Shares of Applied Materials (AMAT) opened at $52.54 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $60.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $54,721.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.51% and a net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Applied Materials to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Applied Materials to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Sunday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.95.

In other Applied Materials news, VP Thomas F. Larkins sold 30,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

