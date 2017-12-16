Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) Holdings Raised by Zions Bancorporation

Zions Bancorporation grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.5% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) opened at $110.62 on Friday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52-week low of $102.50 and a 52-week high of $126.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $187,103.23, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. equities analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.8534 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 3.07%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio is 118.01%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BUD. Argus began coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $129.00 price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Societe Generale cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.81.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (AB InBev) is a Belgium-based company engaged in the brewers industry. The Company owns a portfolio of over 200 beer brands. The Company’s brand portfolio includes global brands, such as Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois; international brands, including Beck’s, Leffe and Hoegaarden, and local champions, such as Bud Light, Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Quilmes, Victoria, Modelo Especial, Michelob Ultra, Harbin, Sedrin, Klinskoye, Sibirskaya Korona, Chernigivske, Cass and Jupiler.

