Anglo American’s (AAL) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued their overweight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a GBX 1,640 ($22.07) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 1,700 ($22.88) to GBX 1,950 ($26.24) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank raised Anglo American to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($17.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.84) in a report on Friday, December 1st. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 750 ($10.09) to GBX 800 ($10.77) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.86) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 1,550 ($20.86) to GBX 1,650 ($22.21) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anglo American has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,413.82 ($19.03).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American (AAL) traded up GBX 21.50 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,410 ($18.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,370,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,090,000. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 950.10 ($12.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,534.50 ($20.65).

In related news, insider Philip R. Hampton acquired 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($17.35) per share, for a total transaction of £9,345.25 ($12,577.73). Insiders acquired 745 shares of company stock valued at $964,405 in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/anglo-americans-aal-overweight-rating-reiterated-at-j-p-morgan-chase-co.html.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc is a mining company. The Company has a portfolio of mining operations and undeveloped resources with a focus on diamonds, copper, platinum group metals (PGMs), and bulk commodities and other minerals. Its segments include De Beers, Platinum, Copper, Nickel, Niobium and Phosphates, Iron Ore and Manganese, Coal, and Corporate and other.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.