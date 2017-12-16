Analyzing Yext (YEXT) and Its Rivals

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is one of 44 public companies in the “Internet Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Yext to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Yext alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Yext and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext 0 2 3 0 2.60 Yext Competitors 422 1639 2723 93 2.51

Yext currently has a consensus target price of $16.20, indicating a potential upside of 31.71%. As a group, “Internet Services” companies have a potential downside of 0.65%. Given Yext’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yext is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Yext and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext -40.63% -157.17% -38.67% Yext Competitors 1.99% 39.35% 8.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yext and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yext $124.26 million -$43.15 million N/A Yext Competitors $954.98 million $110.67 million 725.12

Yext’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Yext.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.6% of Yext shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of shares of all “Internet Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of shares of all “Internet Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yext competitors beat Yext on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Yext

Yext Inc. is a knowledge engine provider. Yext puts business on the map. The Yext Knowledge Engine enables companies to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and sync it to over 100 services in the PowerListings Network, including Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp. Yext Listings, Pages and Reviews help businesses around the globe and facilitate face-to-face digital interactions. Yext Knowledge Engine enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and makes it available through the PowerListings Network of over 100 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks in a complete, up to date and accurate manner.

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.