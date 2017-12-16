Analysts Set Expectations for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2019 Earnings (PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Williams Capital cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD ) traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $155.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,659. The stock has a market cap of $26,644.48, a P/E ratio of 109.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.97. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $125.46 and a one year high of $199.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 690 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. WFG Advisors LP lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,102 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $308,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,525,623.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy L. Dove sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.66, for a total value of $893,269.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,083 shares in the company, valued at $41,784,934.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,392 shares of company stock worth $4,036,997. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas within the United States, with operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

