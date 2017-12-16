Analysts Set CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU) Target Price at $11.50

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CPI Aerostructures from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 26.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 82,742 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 17.3% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 313,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 46,262 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 46.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 38,257 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 74.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 89,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 116.0% during the third quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 54,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period.

Shares of CPI Aerostructures ( NYSEAMERICAN CVU ) traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 27,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,470. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $20.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. CPI Aerostructures’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc (CPI Aero) is a supplier of aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in both the commercial and defense markets in the United States. The Company is a manufacturer of structural aircraft parts and aerosystems. It is also a contractor to the United States Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force.

