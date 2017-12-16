Analysts Expect Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP) to Post $0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Superior Industries International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Superior Industries International posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Industries International will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Superior Industries International.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.20 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Superior Industries International’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

SUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

In other Superior Industries International news, Director Michael Bruynesteyn bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Lyon Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 193,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 50,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Superior Industries International (SUP) opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.29, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.78. Superior Industries International has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Superior Industries International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -180.00%.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc is engaged in the design and manufacture of aluminum wheels for sale to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company supplies cast aluminum wheels to automobile and light truck manufacturers, with wheel manufacturing operations in the United States and Mexico.

