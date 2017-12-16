Analysts Anticipate Insys Therapeutics Inc (INSY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INSY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insys Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). Insys Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 533.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insys Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insys Therapeutics.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INSY. BidaskClub upgraded Insys Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded Insys Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Insys Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 213.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ INSY) traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,803. Insys Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $15.02.

About Insys Therapeutics

Insys Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes supportive care products. The Company’s product Subsys, is a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain (BTCP) in opioid-tolerant patients and a single-use product that delivers fentanyl, an opioid analgesic, for transmucosal absorption underneath the tongue.

