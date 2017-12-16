Analysts Anticipate Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) will report sales of $77.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.00 million. Glu Mobile posted sales of $46.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full year sales of $77.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $313.90 million to $317.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $336.06 million per share, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $351.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 29.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLUU. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.97.

Glu Mobile (GLUU) traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.45. 5,028,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,597. Glu Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, COO Eric R. Ludwig sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $587,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric R. Ludwig sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $128,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,000 shares in the company, valued at $280,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,196,422 shares of company stock worth $5,055,591. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 125.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 19.2% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Glu Mobile by 43.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile in the second quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Glu Mobile by 4.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 119,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes and markets a portfolio of mobile games. The Company develops and publishes a portfolio of mobile games designed to appeal to a cross section of the users of smartphones and tablet devices. Its portfolio of mobile games is spread across various genres, including Fashion and Celebrity, Food, Sports and Action, Social Networking and Home.

