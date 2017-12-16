Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) by 155.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,201 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APC. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,794,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,486,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,394,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $652,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428,741 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 5,465.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,182,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $189,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,766,435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,075,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466,161 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 311.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,651,098 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $178,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,834 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Cowen set a $60.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.52.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation ( NYSE:APC ) opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $72.32.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. research analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum Corporation will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.63%.

Anadarko Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Anadarko) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in developing, acquiring, and exploring for oil and natural-gas resources. The Company’s segments include Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Midstream, and Marketing. The Company’s geographical segments include the United States and International.

