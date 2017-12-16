AMP Capital Investors Ltd Sells 8,319 Shares of Xylem Inc (XYL)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd decreased its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,319 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP boosted its position in Xylem by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Inc (NYSE XYL) traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.76. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $69.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,979.32, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

In other Xylem news, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 37,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $2,497,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,553.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $498,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,459.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,528,289. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.

