Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees Has $2.46 Million Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,051,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,332,149,000 after purchasing an additional 217,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,147,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,785,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,907 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,767,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,088,520,000 after purchasing an additional 87,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,925,000 after purchasing an additional 336,562 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,696,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,898,000 after purchasing an additional 43,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 42,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total value of $6,671,471.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,202,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,757 shares of company stock valued at $16,419,953. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Inc ( NYSE:NEE ) traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,314,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,569. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $117.12 and a fifty-two week high of $159.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $74,313.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.9825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $169.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power companies in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

