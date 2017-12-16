AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Insider Peyton R. Howell Sells 17,800 Shares

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) insider Peyton R. Howell sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total value of $1,596,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) traded up $3.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,144,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,476.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $97.85.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 82.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15,000.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Group set a $95.00 price target on AmerisourceBergen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho set a $92.00 price target on AmerisourceBergen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.20.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is a pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services company. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceutical Distribution and Other. The Company provides services to healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers. As of June 30, 2016, the Pharmaceutical Distribution segment consists of two operating segments, including the operations of AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation (ABDC) and AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group (ABSG), which distributes specialty drugs to their customers.

