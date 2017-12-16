Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 4,032 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.35% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $14,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 7.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 13.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE WRI) traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,249.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.72 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 36.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WRI shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “under perform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co dropped their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is leasing space to tenants in the shopping centers it owns or leases. The Company also provides property management services. The Company is in the business of owning, managing and developing retail shopping centers.

