Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Position in Barracuda Networks, Inc. (CUDA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barracuda Networks, Inc. (NYSE:CUDA) by 86.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,887 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.14% of Barracuda Networks worth $14,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUDA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Barracuda Networks by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Barracuda Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Barracuda Networks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Barracuda Networks by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Barracuda Networks by 1,004.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Barracuda Networks alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Barracuda Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.55 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barracuda Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Barracuda Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Barracuda Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Barracuda Networks, Inc. ( CUDA ) opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,475.71, a PE ratio of 88.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 3.28. Barracuda Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Barracuda Networks (NYSE:CUDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $94.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.32 million. Barracuda Networks had a return on equity of 197.30% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Barracuda Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Hughes sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $30,538.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,942.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Hughes sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $45,539.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,745.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,879,289 shares of company stock worth $46,711,195 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/ameriprise-financial-inc-grows-position-in-barracuda-networks-inc-cuda.html.

About Barracuda Networks

Barracuda Networks, Inc designs and delivers security and data protection solutions. The Company offers cloud-enabled solutions that enable customers to address security threats, manage network performance, and protect and store their data. Its solutions are designed to manage information technology operations for its customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Barracuda Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barracuda Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.