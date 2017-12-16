America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group increased their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.15. The company had a trading volume of 73,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,994. The company has a market cap of $313.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.94. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $49.40.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.63 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 3.58%. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 16th that allows the company to buyback 1,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert Cameron Smith sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $125,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William H. Henderson sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $254,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,725 shares of company stock valued at $471,150. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc is an automotive retailer focused on the integrated auto sales and finance segment of the used car market. The Company conducts its operations through its two operating subsidiaries, America’s Car Mart, Inc (Car-Mart of Arkansas) and Colonial Auto Finance, Inc (Colonial) (Collectively, Car-Mart of Arkansas and Colonial are referred to as Car-Mart).

