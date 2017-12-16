American Midstream Partners (AMID) Bond Prices Fall 1.4%

An issue of American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) bonds fell 1.4% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 8.5% coupon and will mature on December 15, 2021. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $103.00. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMID shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of American Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of American Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup cut shares of American Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE AMID) traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $13.15. 89,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,602. American Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In other American Midstream Partners news, Chairman Lynn L. Bourdon III bought 10,000 shares of American Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $124,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 150,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,016.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Midstream Partners by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 740,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 269,107 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Midstream Partners by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 15,805 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in American Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Midstream Partners Company Profile

American Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, develops and acquires a portfolio of midstream energy assets. The Company provides midstream infrastructure that links producers of natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), condensate and specialty chemicals to numerous intermediate and end-use markets.

