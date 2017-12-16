American International Group Inc. Has $1.32 Million Position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NTB)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE:NTB) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,075 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 15.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) opened at $37.71 on Friday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,029.35, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $112.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 69.19%.

NTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (the Bank) provides banking services and wealth management services. The Bank’s geographic segments include Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, where its banking operations are located, and The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, where it offers specialized financial services.

