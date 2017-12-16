American Cannabis Company Inc (AMMJ) Major Shareholder Corey James Ariel Hollister Sells 26,004 Shares of Stock

American Cannabis Company Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) major shareholder Corey James Ariel Hollister sold 26,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $26,264.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corey James Ariel Hollister also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, Corey James Ariel Hollister sold 96,808 shares of American Cannabis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $85,191.04.

On Friday, December 8th, Corey James Ariel Hollister sold 25,192 shares of American Cannabis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $21,413.20.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Corey James Ariel Hollister sold 31,000 shares of American Cannabis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $26,970.00.

American Cannabis Company Inc (OTCMKTS AMMJ) traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 322,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,756. American Cannabis Company Inc has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.26.

American Cannabis Company, Inc, formerly Brazil Interactive Media, Inc, is a provider of professional consulting services, products and equipment. The Company primarily operates through two divisions within the regulated cannabis industry: consulting and professional services, and the sale of products and equipment utilized in the cultivation, processing, transportation or retail sale of cannabis.

