Ambarella (AMBA) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ambarella earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.2184028911375 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Dougherty & Co lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.51 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.15.

Ambarella ( AMBA ) opened at $56.51 on Friday. Ambarella has a one year low of $40.06 and a one year high of $65.39. The firm has a market cap of $1,945.77, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Ambarella had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Ambarella will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 11,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $540,748.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $71,098.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,175 shares of company stock worth $2,097,857 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc offers semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, sharing and display. The Company operates through the development and sale of low-power, high-definition video products segment. Its system-on-a-chip designs incorporate HD video processing, image processing, audio processing and system functions onto a single chip.

