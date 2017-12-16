Alto Ventures Ltd (ATV) Insider Richard James Mazur Sells 550,000 Shares of Stock

Alto Ventures Ltd (CVE:ATV) insider Richard James Mazur sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$44,000.00.

Shares of Alto Ventures Ltd (CVE ATV) traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 207,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,267. Alto Ventures Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.14.

