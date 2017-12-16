Altice USA (ATUS) versus Cogent Communications (CCOI) Head to Head Comparison

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) and Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altice USA and Cogent Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altice USA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cogent Communications $446.90 million 4.76 $14.92 million $0.36 128.47

Cogent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Altice USA.

Profitability

This table compares Altice USA and Cogent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altice USA N/A N/A N/A Cogent Communications 3.37% -23.86% 2.18%

Dividends

Cogent Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Altice USA does not pay a dividend. Cogent Communications pays out 533.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Altice USA and Cogent Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altice USA 0 5 10 0 2.67 Cogent Communications 5 6 4 0 1.93

Altice USA presently has a consensus target price of $31.71, suggesting a potential upside of 66.65%. Cogent Communications has a consensus target price of $42.67, suggesting a potential downside of 7.75%. Given Altice USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Altice USA is more favorable than Cogent Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.2% of Altice USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats Altice USA on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc. is engaged in providing broadband communications and video services in the United States. The Company’s segments include Cablevision and Cequel. Cablevision provides broadband, pay television and telephony services to residential and business customers in and around the New York metropolitan area. Cequel provides broadband, pay television and telephony services to residential and business customers in the south-central United States. It also provides services through ten states of Texas, West Virginia, Louisiana, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Arizona, California, Missouri and Ohio. The Company also provides Wi-Fi hotspot access content and advertising services. Broadband provides services, such as video streaming, content downloading for time-shifted video consumption and other applications delivered over OTT platforms. Pay Television provides services through cable network. Video services delivered over DSL networks.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. is a facilities-based provider of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP), communications services. The Company’s network is specifically designed and optimized to transmit data using IP. The Company delivers its services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe and in Japan. The Company offers on-net services in over 175 metropolitan markets. The Company serves 1,990 on-net buildings. The Company’s on-net service in North America is its Fast Ethernet service, which provides Internet access at 100 megabits per second. It also offers Internet access services at higher speeds of up to ten Gigabits per second. These services are generally used by customers that have businesses, such as Web hosting, that are Internet-based.

