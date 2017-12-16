Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 35,874 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,874 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.14% of Veeva Systems worth $11,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,339,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 10,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $590,568.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,987.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,029 shares of company stock valued at $11,331,308. Corporate insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE VEEV) traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $55.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,774,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,170. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The firm has a market cap of $7,855.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $176.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc (Veeva) is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company offers solutions for a range of requirements within life sciences companies, including multichannel customer relationship management, regulated content and information management, master data management and customer data.

