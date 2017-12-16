Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Scott Sheldon sold 5,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.63, for a total transaction of $808,163.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,031.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President John Redmond purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.28 per share, with a total value of $1,521,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 92,574 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,132.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel (ALGT) traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.80. The company had a trading volume of 127,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,471. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $111.54 and a 52 week high of $182.25. The company has a market cap of $2,363.45, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $348.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company is a leisure travel company. The Company is focused on providing travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. It also provides air transportation under fixed fee flying arrangements. The Company’s products and services include scheduled service air transportation, air-related ancillary products and services, third-party ancillary products and services and fixed fee contract air transportation.

